JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.17. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.