Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,768,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $51,292,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 46.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,949,000 after acquiring an additional 30,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 17.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $540.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $360.89 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.92.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.