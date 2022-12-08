Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV opened at $76.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average of $76.19. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $89.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

