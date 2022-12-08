iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 246.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,912 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 663.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

