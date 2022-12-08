Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,424,406 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 262,624 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.88% of Autodesk worth $1,448,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in Autodesk by 107.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,307.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $87,208.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,206 shares of company stock valued at $245,827 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.19.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $193.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $285.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

