State Street Corp Sells 96,747 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,811,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96,747 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,423,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $453.28 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $463.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.70.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

