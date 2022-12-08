Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,413 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,714,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 54,522 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,127,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

VIOV opened at $163.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.27. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.14 and a 1-year high of $186.70.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.