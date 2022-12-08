Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 223 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 474.5% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

VDC opened at $196.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.82 and a 200 day moving average of $187.34.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

