State Street Corp Has $1.46 Billion Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,712,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,456,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,727,000 after buying an additional 527,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,289,000 after purchasing an additional 123,001 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,234,000 after buying an additional 1,442,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marriott International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,681,000 after acquiring an additional 568,014 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Trading Down 2.0 %

Marriott International stock opened at $157.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.54.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

