State Street Corp Has $1.38 Billion Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 45,822 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,376,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.56.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,509.46 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,776.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,507.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,486.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

