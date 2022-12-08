Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 3,806 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

IHI opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $66.55.

