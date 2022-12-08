State Street Corp Has $1.48 Billion Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,076,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 694,918 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.32% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $1,479,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,274,000 after acquiring an additional 532,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after purchasing an additional 880,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,382,000 after buying an additional 1,162,186 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,862,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.36.

NYSE AJG opened at $193.96 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $147.32 and a 52 week high of $201.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.