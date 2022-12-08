The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 150.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,349 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,548,000 after acquiring an additional 35,233 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 54.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,265,000 after buying an additional 441,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,720,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after buying an additional 30,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 386,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,894,000 after buying an additional 24,976 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

GBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,769,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,248,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,769,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,900 over the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

