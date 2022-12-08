PDT Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter worth about $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in OLO by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

NYSE:OLO opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 0.99. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $27.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

