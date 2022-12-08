PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 101,983 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 101,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,039,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after acquiring an additional 47,575 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter worth $240,000.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSIG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BrightSphere Investment Group Price Performance

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $814.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.63. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $31.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.86%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.