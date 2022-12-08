State Street Corp Cuts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,181,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.50% of Hershey worth $1,545,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,857.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hershey Stock Performance
Shares of Hershey stock opened at $236.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $180.58 and a 52 week high of $241.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.24.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Hershey Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.
Hershey Profile
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hershey (HSY)
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.