State Street Corp Has $1.51 Billion Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,269,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,624,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 8.07% of Amcor worth $1,507,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 1,680.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 406.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Amcor by 78.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $342,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,710,227 shares of company stock valued at $32,994,142 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

