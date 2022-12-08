PDT Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 214.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,239 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,619,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,388,000 after buying an additional 357,400 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,396,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,850,000 after buying an additional 105,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after buying an additional 880,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRSP. TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.44.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.62. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,370,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $15,910,191.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,250. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

