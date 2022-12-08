Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,094 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $32.74 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.79.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

