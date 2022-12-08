PDT Partners LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,040 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

XM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ:XM opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $377.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.55 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

