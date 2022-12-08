86,851 Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 86,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.30% of Big Lots as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Big Lots by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

BIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Big Lots from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

BIG opened at $17.11 on Thursday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.94%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

