DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 261,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,039 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,473,000 after acquiring an additional 522,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,713,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 260,351 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DHT by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,425,164 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after buying an additional 551,075 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in DHT by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,621,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its stake in DHT by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 1,591,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 963,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHT. StockNews.com began coverage on DHT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -799.60%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

