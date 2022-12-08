PDT Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,581 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Clear Secure worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YOU. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,329 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,251,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,628,000 after purchasing an additional 820,455 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,875,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 1,084.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 469,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after buying an additional 430,101 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Clear Secure stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Insider Activity at Clear Secure

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 1,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,974 shares in the company, valued at $490,548.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clear Secure news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 217,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $6,580,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,974 shares in the company, valued at $490,548.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,824 shares of company stock worth $16,530,169 over the last three months. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clear Secure Profile

(Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Featured Articles

