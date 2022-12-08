PDT Partners LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of FibroGen worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 369.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Price Performance

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $18.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FibroGen Company Profile

FGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on FibroGen to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also

