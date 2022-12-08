PDT Partners LLC Purchases 214 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 78.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,664,000 after buying an additional 128,795 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 608.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,579,000 after buying an additional 87,248 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of INSP opened at $229.52 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.74 and a 12 month high of $272.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $2,040,828.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,060 shares in the company, valued at $456,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.60.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

