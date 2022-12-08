PDT Partners LLC Boosts Stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 153.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,878 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,045,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 14.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,417,000 after buying an additional 1,166,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 29.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,639,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,705,000 after buying an additional 1,047,520 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 409.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 823,331 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,613,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 531,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of ACV Auctions to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

ACVA stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.44. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $16,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 665,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,487,842.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 2,000,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $16,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 665,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,487,842.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 82,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $730,423.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,975.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,316,911 shares of company stock worth $19,284,521. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

