PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 213.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 188.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 63,928 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,568.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,312,000 after purchasing an additional 353,811 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 23.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 392,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,833,000 after purchasing an additional 75,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $87.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.68.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.46.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

