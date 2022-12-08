PDT Partners LLC Sells 22,530 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,530 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.10% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 111.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $434,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $2,300,273.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,753 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,633 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:ELF opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 86.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.44. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

