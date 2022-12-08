PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 67,536 Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 966.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Price Performance

NYSE:GFF opened at $34.74 on Thursday. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Griffon Increases Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Griffon had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $708.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GFF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Griffon from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Further Reading

