PDT Partners LLC Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Adient at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Adient by 29.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,197,000 after purchasing an additional 167,887 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Adient by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,534,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,866,000 after purchasing an additional 60,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adient by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,018,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,078,000 after purchasing an additional 133,723 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Adient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,698,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 58,246 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $168,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $168,087.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,762 shares of company stock worth $1,395,463. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Adient Price Performance

ADNT opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 2.65.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Adient Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.