PDT Partners LLC Acquires 7,995 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Delek US worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,273,000 after buying an additional 446,408 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,488,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,030,000 after buying an additional 249,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,466,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,561,000 after buying an additional 214,547 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,408,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,421,000 after buying an additional 807,117 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,249,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,288,000 after buying an additional 544,906 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delek US to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Delek US from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Delek US from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Delek US to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of DK stock opened at $26.53 on Thursday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

