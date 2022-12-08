PDT Partners LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,631 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1,141.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 44.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $208,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Smartsheet to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of SMAR opened at $35.92 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $386,280.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,381.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $185,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,280.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,605 shares of company stock worth $1,010,805. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

