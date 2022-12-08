PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SITE opened at $119.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.89. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $246.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $1,015,111.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,007 shares in the company, valued at $56,730,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.