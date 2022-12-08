State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,226,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 582,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 6.26% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $1,975,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,006 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,071,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,197,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,904,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,363,000 after purchasing an additional 659,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,196,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,553,000 after purchasing an additional 76,782 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.08.

NYSE PEG opened at $59.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.05. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

