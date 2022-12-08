Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1,040.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Duck Creek Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

DCT opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $32.49.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.