L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,470,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,612 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,047,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.42.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $217.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

