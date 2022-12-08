PDT Partners LLC Takes $1.91 Million Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,427 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,663,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,063,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,394 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,267,740 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $237,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at $57,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $39,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 780,742 shares in the company, valued at $27,325,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $237,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,540 shares of company stock worth $978,062. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

