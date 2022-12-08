PDT Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.46% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICPT has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

