PDT Partners LLC Purchases 52,907 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 510.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,907 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RETA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RETA stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $43.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,897.91% and a negative return on equity of 322.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.