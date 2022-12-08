Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,139 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LCID. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,749,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,782,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,281,000 after purchasing an additional 244,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.
Lucid Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of LCID opened at 8.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.04. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of 8.29 and a 52-week high of 47.59. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.39.
About Lucid Group
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.
