State Street Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,096,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,706,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.30% of Nucor worth $1,478,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 85.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 30,537 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $1,227,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NUE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $149.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.50. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.29%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.