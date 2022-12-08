PDT Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,912 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,769 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Arch Resources by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Arch Resources stock opened at $148.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.18 and a 1 year high of $183.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.98.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by ($0.46). Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 111.61%. The business had revenue of $863.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 51.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $10.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $34,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.