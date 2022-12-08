Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,135,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 205,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.27% of Motorola Solutions worth $1,501,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.4% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $266.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.91. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total value of $2,532,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,804,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,595.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.24, for a total transaction of $2,532,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,804,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,969 shares of company stock valued at $36,866,122. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

