Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 403.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 10,020.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 731.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $94.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.62. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $139.49.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.40.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

