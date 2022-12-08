PDT Partners LLC Sells 6,917 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CGI by 3.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,372,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162,881 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in CGI by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Desjardins lifted their target price on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.05.

Shares of GIB opened at $85.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.23. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

