Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.90-$3.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.90-3.00 EPS.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $56.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average is $49.27. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

