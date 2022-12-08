Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3,180.6% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 293,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 284,980 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 73,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.2% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 313,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after buying an additional 43,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 145,277 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,947,000 after buying an additional 25,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.22.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

NYSE:RCI opened at $45.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.42. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $64.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.87%.

Rogers Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.