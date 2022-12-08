Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases 811 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Freshpet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $60.79 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $118.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average of $54.81.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.16). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRPT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

