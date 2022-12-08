STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 438.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $108,682,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,598,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $947,972,000 after buying an additional 235,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 64.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $139,353,000 after buying an additional 225,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1,710.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,067,000 after buying an additional 220,282 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STE. KeyCorp lowered their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

Shares of STE opened at $185.56 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,686.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.01. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,708.94%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

