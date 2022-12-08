Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at $2,980,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTI opened at $5.79 on Thursday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.06.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 26.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.03%. The business had revenue of $266.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.10 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

